PURC resolves 2,039 consumer complaints in Eastern Region

The Eastern Regional office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in Koforidua last year resolved a total of 2,039 out of 2,044 complaints from electricity and water consumers in different towns in the region.
While 1,789 were electricity consumers, 255 were associated with water.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Senior Public Relations and External Affairs Officer of PURC in charge of the region, Mr Emmanuel Agbesi Foli, said the complaints from customers were mainly associated with bills, fixing of transformers, new service connections and power outages.
He said in all, 27 towns and villages were covered, including Koforidua, Mpraeso, Akwasiho, Asesewa, New Abirem, Akim Swedru, Anyinam, Kade, Akim Oda and Suhum.
He stated that his outfit observed significant impact and achievements during the execution of its programmes last year.
Stable power supply
That, Mr Foli indicated, covered the installation of 85 electricity poles, delivery of 454 maiden bills, refurbishment of two offices of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) district offices, stable supply of power at GWCL Bukunor Headworks and fixing of six transformers.
Significant water supply
The rest, Mr Foli said, were 15 billing adjustments amounting to GH¢16,008.28, 38 metre replacements, 14 new service connections, fixing of 82 burst pipes and a significant improvement in the supply of water in Somanya and its environs.
With regard to the bill adjustment, Mr Foli explained that out of GH¢26,629.03 that was disputed, an amount of GH¢16,008.28 was recovered for 15 customers, leaving a total amount of GH¢10,620.74.
According to him, the PURC received complaints through WhatsApp, public education, district centre monitoring, reports of power outages, management platform and call-ins.