Govt must invest in professional close protection officers' training - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

GraphicOnline Feb - 16 - 2024 , 12:13

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ododiodiodio Constituency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has urged the government to prioritize investment in the training of professional Close Protection Officers to safeguard the lives of government officials and heads of institutions.

According to the MP, this initiative would relieve the police and the military from close protection duties, allowing them to concentrate on their core mandates.

He made these remarks during the graduation ceremony of the maiden Close Protection Training (CPT) held at the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra on Wednesday.

The four-week training program, conducted in collaboration with the Delta Flash Protection Agency (DFPA), aims to cultivate highly skilled professionals equipped with the necessary knowledge and practical expertise to perform their duties more effectively and efficiently.

"As a developing country, it is imperative that we enhance all aspects of our security apparatus. Relying solely on the police and the army to safeguard state officials is suboptimal as it falls outside their core responsibilities," he emphasized.

"Having professionally trained personnel responsible for close security would allow our law enforcement agencies to focus on their statutory duties," he added.

Mr. Vanderpuye stressed the importance of adding a professional touch to personal security, advocating for a more sophisticated security establishment in the country.

He underscored the need to address security concerns following incidents such as the kidnapping of Takoradi girls in 2021.

"This course is crucial, and I encourage companies, institutions, and establishments to consider it to provide adequate security for their executives and minimize the risks associated with the loss of important individuals," he emphasized.

A total of 12 participants graduated from the program, receiving certificates and expressing their readiness to utilize their newly acquired skills to protect lives.

The training covered various aspects, including fire protection, firefighting, swimming, threat identification, surveillance techniques, and tactical measures against criminal activities.