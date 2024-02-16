Your leadership essential in sustaining Ghana’s reform effort - IMF welcomes Amin Adams

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Feb - 16 - 2024 , 12:57

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed its commitment to support Ghana’s newly appointed Minister of Finance,

Mohammed Amin Adam, in executing reforms aimed at rehabilitating the nation’s economy.

Ghana has been under an IMF bailout programme since May 2023.

In a congratulatory letter to the Finance Minister, the Executive Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, intimated that Mr Adam's leadership would be essential in sustaining the nation’s reform effort while extending the current gains made by IMF programme towards economic stabilisation.

“Your leadership will be essential in sustaining Ghana's reform effort and in further extending the current momentum of compelling program performance and gradual economic stabilization. Please accept my best wishes of your new at a critical moment in Ghana’s history,” the letter said.

Mohammed Amin Adam, who took over from Ken Ofori-Atta who had been the nation’s Finance Minister since 2017, is one of 23 ministers and deputy minsters who were appointed Wednesday, February 14, 2024 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a controversial ministerial reshuffle.

The move has, however, been highly criticised by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who in many ways have described it as a hopeless political strategy that would amount to no significant turnaround of the economy.