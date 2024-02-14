Reshuffle: See list of ministers sacked by President Akufo-Addo and those replacing them

Graphic.com.gh Politics Feb - 14 - 2024 , 10:03

The presidency has released the list of ministers relieved of their positions in government in a reshuffle announced on Wednesday morning.

In a statement dated February 14, 2024, signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it was announced that the changes were with immediate effect.

New nominations

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye - Health Ophelia Mensah Hayford - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Fatimatu Abubakar - Information

Dakoa Newman - Gender, Children and Social Protection

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah - Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

Lydia Seyram Alhassan - Sanitation and Water Resources Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Tourism, Arts and Culture Titus Glover - Greater Accra Region Daniel Machator - Oti Region

Below is the list of ministers affected by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's reshuffle.

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Ambrose Dery - Interior Kwaku Agyeman Manu - Health Dr. Kwaku Afriyie - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Information Kwasi Amoako-Atta - Roads and Highways Francis Asenso Boakye - Works and Housing Lariba Abudu - Gender, Children and Social Protection Dan Botwe - Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Freda Prempeh - Sanitation and Water Resources Ibrahim Mohammed Awal - Tourism, Arts and Culture Henry Quartey - Greater Accra Region Joseph Makubu - Oti Region