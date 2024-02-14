Advertisement
Reshuffle: See list of ministers sacked by President Akufo-Addo and those replacing them
The presidency has released the list of ministers relieved of their positions in government in a reshuffle announced on Wednesday morning.
In a statement dated February 14, 2024, signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it was announced that the changes were with immediate effect.
New nominations
- Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye - Health
- Ophelia Mensah Hayford - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
- Fatimatu Abubakar - Information
- Dakoa Newman - Gender, Children and Social Protection
- Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah - Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development
- Lydia Seyram Alhassan - Sanitation and Water Resources
- Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Tourism, Arts and Culture
- Titus Glover - Greater Accra Region
- Daniel Machator - Oti Region
Below is the list of ministers affected by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's reshuffle.
Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance
Ambrose Dery - Interior
Kwaku Agyeman Manu - Health
Dr. Kwaku Afriyie - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Information
Kwasi Amoako-Atta - Roads and Highways
Francis Asenso Boakye - Works and Housing
Lariba Abudu - Gender, Children and Social Protection
Dan Botwe - Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development
Freda Prempeh - Sanitation and Water Resources
Ibrahim Mohammed Awal - Tourism, Arts and Culture
Henry Quartey - Greater Accra Region
Joseph Makubu - Oti Region
more to follow soon …