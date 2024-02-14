Advertisement

Reshuffle: See list of ministers sacked by President Akufo-Addo and those replacing them

Graphic.com.gh Politics

The presidency has released the list of ministers relieved of their positions in government in a reshuffle announced on Wednesday morning.

In a statement dated February 14, 2024, signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it was announced that the changes were with immediate effect.

New nominations

  1. Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye - Health
  2. Ophelia Mensah Hayford - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation 
  3. Fatimatu Abubakar  - Information
  4. Dakoa Newman - Gender, Children and Social Protection
  5. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah  - Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development  
  6. Lydia Seyram Alhassan - Sanitation and Water Resources
  7. Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Tourism, Arts and Culture
  8. Titus Glover - Greater Accra Region
  9. Daniel Machator - Oti Region 

Below is the list of ministers affected by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's reshuffle.

  1. Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance
  2. Ambrose Dery - Interior

  3. Kwaku  Agyeman Manu - Health

  4. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie - Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

  5. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Information

  6. Kwasi Amoako-Atta - Roads and Highways

  7. Francis Asenso Boakye - Works and Housing

  8. Lariba Abudu - Gender, Children and Social Protection

  9. Dan Botwe - Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

  10. Freda Prempeh - Sanitation and Water Resources

  11. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal - Tourism, Arts and Culture

  12. Henry Quartey - Greater Accra Region

  13. Joseph Makubu - Oti Region

