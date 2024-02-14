Previous article: Reshuffle: See list of ministers sacked by President Akufo-Addo and those replacing them

Admit LI restricting food imports – Afriyie Akoto urges Parliament

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 14 - 2024 , 07:18

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has urged Parliament to prioritize the protection of local farmers and industries by imposing restrictions on food imports into the country.

Dr. Akoto highlighted the absence of a Legislative Instrument (L.I) restricting food imports into Ghana, which he argued is wreaking havoc on players in the agricultural sector, particularly in the poultry, rice, and palm oil industries.

Speaking as the Guest Speaker at the launch of the 70th-anniversary celebration of the Faculty of Agriculture at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Dr. Akoto emphasized the urgency for legislative action, especially in light of widespread protests across Europe against rising fertilizer prices and declining farm incomes.

Addressing the theme "Recent Developments in Agricultural Policy in Ghana," Dr. Akoto underscored the critical nature of the situation, citing instances where Ghanaian poultry farmers struggled to compete with cheaper imported chicken.

He emphasized the need for a level playing field for local farmers and urged Parliament to reconsider the rejected Legislative Instrument restricting food imports. Dr. Akoto argued that such regulations are essential for boosting food production and ensuring the country's food security.

In November 2023, the Minister of Trade and Industry, K. T. Hammond, proposed a ban or restrictions on 22 items, including various food imports. However, the proposal was rejected by the legislature amid concerns about potential abuse of power.

Dr. Akoto, a former two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso constituency, emphasized the timeliness of introducing restrictions on food imports, given the adverse effects on local farmers.

The 70th-anniversary celebration of the Faculty of Agriculture at KNUST, scheduled from February 13 to February 17, 2024, will bring together alumni, students, faculty, and stakeholders to commemorate the institution's contributions to Ghana's agricultural sector.