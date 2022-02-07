GOIL opens refurbished Kwabenya Roundabout Service Station

Goil Company Limited has opened a newly refurbished service station at Kwabenya in Accra.
Located near the Atomic Road Kwabenya Roundabout, the modern service station is equipped with a GoCafe, auto centre, Lube bay, a pharmacy and a restaurant.Follow @Graphicgh
Quality fuel
The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of GOIL, Mr Kwame Osei Prempeh, who performed the official opening of the service station, said GOIL was committed to serving quality fuels to its customers.
He appealed to Ghanaians to continue patronising GOIL products and services for value for their money.
Mr Prempeh affirmed that GOIL would continue to establish more modern stations nationwide as part of a drive to ensure that every Ghanaian enjoyed the benefit of quality fuels.
The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GOIL, Mr Alex Adzew, added that the company would continue to provide quality products at affordable prices for its customers.
One-stop shop
The Zonal Manager, South, Helen Kyeremanteng said the Atomic Roundabout station would serve as a one-stop shop for the public.