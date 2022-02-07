J.B’s murder trial: Witness gives account of blood stains

The sixth prosecution witness in the trial of the persons accused of killing former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B. Danquah-Adu, has given chilling account of how she woke up to see blood stains on her water storage container and her compound the morning after the incident.
Abigail Marfo, who was said to have lived just a street across the late MP’s house, said on the night of the incident, she heard someone fetching water from a container in front of her door, but got no answer when she enquired who it was.Follow @Graphicgh
Ms. Marfo said she stepped out of her room the following morning to fetch water from her container only to see blood stains all over the said container.
‘‘My Lord, I shouted, ‘Ei God, blood’,” she said in court last Wednesday.
The witness, the latest to give testimony in the case, said her screams attracted her landlord’s wife.
She said the traces of blood also led them to their washroom where they found a red hat.
Ms. Marfo was being led by Mrs. Sefakor Batse, a Senior State Attorney, to give her examination-in-chief at the court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.
Hat
“My landlord’s wife rushed to where I was because she knew I wasn’t feeling well. My landlady then called my landlord’s named, ‘Bra Teye’, who also rushed to where I was.
“The next door from my room is a washroom, and there was a trail of blood that led to the washroom, so we followed it to the washroom where we saw a hat-like object.
The landlord asked us not to touch it,” she added.
She said her landlord then went to the police station to report the incident.
The police, she said, subsequently came in to take photographs of the scenes and items at the place.
She said the police took the container and the hat away before other officers came to the house to take her statement.
One of the officers, she said, told her that “the person who killed J.B. Danquah is the one who came into our compound”.
She added that due to the number of police officers who came around at the time, she was unable to identify the said officer who took her statement.
She further told the court that a suspect was brought to the house but they were all asked to enter their rooms before he was brought to their compound.
“My Lord, I was in my room when I heard the police officers asking the young man where exactly he fetched the water. I could hear them, so it was very close to my room although I could not see who the young man was,” she said.
Background
Mr. Danquah-Adu was murdered at his residence at Shiashie in Accra on February 9, 2016.
Daniel Asiedu and one Vincent Bosso have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu has further been charged separately for murder.
The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
It is the case of the prosecution that Asiedu and Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree, but Bosso changed his mind and went home.
The prosecution said Asiedu went to Shiashie and lay ambush at the MP’s house to rob.
According to the prosecution, in the course of searching for the items to steal, Asiedu made some noise which woke the MP.
The prosecution said a struggle ensued between the two, leading to Asiedu stabbing the MP in the neck and chest, killing him in the process.