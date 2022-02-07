UTAG turns down NLC's invite to meet on Monday

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has turned down an invite by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to meet the group to find solutions to the strike that has crippled public universities.
The meeting was scheduled to take place Monday, February 7, 2022.Follow @Graphicgh
But UTAG in a letter through its Solicitor, K. Keli Delataa, said the decision not to honour the NLC's invitation was because they (UTAG) want to meet with the government's side of the impasse in ironing out the remaining difference and then report back to the NLC.
The letter, dated February 4, was in response to an an earlier letter from the NLC, dated Thursday, February 3, 2022, inviting all parties in the dispute for negotiations, in compliance with a directive by the Labour Division of the Accra High Court.
“As much as we are grateful for the invitation to your proposed tripartite meeting, we honestly believe the more acceptable approach in the present circumstance is for our client to meet with the Government side of the impasse to try iron out their remaining differences.
“For this reason, our Client respectfully declines to honor your invitation to the meeting on Monday, February 7, 2022”, the letter stated.
On Thursday, February 3, the court, presided over by Justice Frank Aboadwe Rockson, directed the parties to return to the negotiation table and engage in more dialogue as a way of resolving the impasse which had led to the strike.
Read the full letter below:
Related articles:
UTAG, govt to restart negotiations
Court directs UTAG, Govt to negotiate
UTAG unfair - Gov't; as NUGS urges quick resolution of impasse
UTAG strike giving Ministry, others sleepless nights - Spokesperson