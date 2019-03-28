Gold Fields distances itself from recruitment scam

Gold Fields Ghana Limited has distanced itself from a job recruitment advertisement which is being circulated on social media.
According a disclaimer issued by the mining company, the job scam purports to have several job openings at its Damang mine.
Gold Fields in a statement, distanced itself from the advertisements and advised the public to treat it as a scam.
“We wish to state that the job recruitment advertisement, which is being circulated on social media, did not originate from gold fields or any of its operating mines,” Gold Field stated.
“Gold Field completely disassociate itself from the advertisements being circulated and wish to advise the public to treat this as a scam,” it added.
The company stressed that it only announces job opportunities and vacancies through publications in the newspapers and its website; www.goldfields.com.