Families of Takoradi kidnapped girls threaten “boot for boot demo”

The families of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi, Western Region, have threatened to hit the streets of the municipality against the Regional Police Command if it fails to provide concrete results on investigation into the whereabouts of the girls by February 22, 2019.
They have also called on the Police Command to produce the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer who allegedly aided the escape of the main suspect before the deadline.
They tabled the demands at a press conference at Diabene, on Thursday.
The spokesperson for the families, Mr Micheal Hayford Grant said the demonstration will be christened ”boot for boot demo.”
The key suspect in Police custody , Samuel Udoetuk Wills, has fingered a police CID officer and two others as persons who aided his recent cell break.
He went into hiding after his mysterious escape from cells but was later re-arrested in an abandoned, uncompleted building at Nkroful near Takoradi.
He has since made a number of appearances before the Takoradi circuit court but has refused to provide the location of the kidnapped girls.
Apart from the kidnapping charges, he is also facing charges including escape from lawful custody, destroying public property and resisting arrest.
Meanwhile, the Western Regional Police Command has set up a committee to investigate claims by the suspect that he was aided by an officer of the Criminal Investigations Department to escape from police custody.
Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, Olivia Adiku, told Citi News that the Committee had been tasked to ascertain the truth of the matter.