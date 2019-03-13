Dominion University gets new governing council

Dominion University has sworn in a new set of members for its governing council to steer the affairs of the institution for the next four years.
They have been given the mandate to bring knowledge and experience to help the university soar to new heights.
The 17-member council was sworn in by the Vice Chairman of the Action Chapel International College of Bishops, Bishop Isaac Clive Mould on Thursday in Accra.
Members
The new governing council is to be chaired by the Executive Director for the African Leadership Institute, Prof. Felix Nikoi Hammond with Nana Baafour Dr Ossei Hyeamann Bratuo VI serving as Chancellor for the university and Prof. Nicholas N. N. Nsowah-Nuamah serving as president following his recent appointment.
It also has the Regional Representative of Acreaty Management Plc, a human resource firm in Ghana, Mrs Elsie Appau-Klu working with the likes of the 2012 independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah (Joy), Ebenezer Twum Asante and Vice President, MTN Sub-Saharan Africa and former CEO of MTN Ghana.
Other members include Prof. Ernest Yanful - Member, Prof. Samuel Yeboah Mensah - Member, Dr. Rita Owusu-Amankwah - Member, Mr. Kwame Dattey - Member, Samuel Boakye - Member, Mr. Daniel Asiedu - Member, Rev. Prof. Seth Asare-Danso - Member, Rexford Atunwey - Registrar and John Kinyorbaan Gabulja - SRC Rep.
Diverse professional background
Speaking to the media, the chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Felix Nikoi Hammond said the members have been carefully selected with diverse professional background ranging from prominent bankers, academics, business people, higher education experts, academics, human capital experts and gender and international development experts.
He said the university has a new bold and aggressive vision to be a leading centre of excellence in career and employability skills development hence, “The rich background of the new Council will help drive us to accomplish this vision. I have no doubt that by the time the term of this Council comes to an end we will be in the frontline.”
The new council members pledged to deliver to lift the name of the university high in attaining its objectives.
