Ghanaian Students Association in Morocco pledge to support ROPAL

Ghanaian students in Morocco say they are ready to support the implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Law (ROPAL), Act 699.
They said the time had come for the implementation of the ROPAL, adding, “The time for ROPAL is now”.Follow @Graphicgh
A copy of a statement signed by the President of the Ghanaian Students Association in Morocco (GHASAM), Mr Isaac Oppong and issued in Rabat, Morocco, made available to the Daily Graphic said “the student body is energised, ready to support and promote the good image of our beloved country, Ghana.”
Appreciation to President
The statement, which was issued to register the appreciation of the Ghanaian students body in Morocco, expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo for putting in place measures to improve the lives of the Ghanaian students in Morocco.
The President of the Ghanaian Students Association in Morocco (GHASAM), Mr Isaac Oppong, who stated this in a statement signed and issued in Rabat, Morocco said, “the entire Ghanaian students in Morocco have nothing but only song of praises on their lips to sing to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Scholarship Registrar, Mr Kingsley Agyemang and our beloved Ambassador, Mr M.D. Stephen Yakubu for the good measures put in place to improve the lives of the Ghanaian students in Morocco.”
Excitement of students
The statement said, old students who studied in Morocco wished they had those changes earlier, “but as the saying goes, better late than never.
“The first flight tickets bought, well-furnished apartments to the taste of students, payment of electricity and water bills for two months and the organisation of an advance French and Mathematics classes are but some of the changes brought by this current government of which the executive body and the students are grateful.
“Our only plea is that the current government will accept our proposal for a rent allowance to obliterate the rent problems since this government has shown that they are not inexorable but willing,” the statement added.