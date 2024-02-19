Ghana will not grow without a 24-hour economy - Labour expert

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 19 - 2024 , 13:02

Labour expert, Austin Gamey, believes that Ghana will be able to come out of its economic challenges if government implements the 24-hour economy initiative.

For him, "in the absence of a 24-hour economy, this country will not grow."

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Monday afternoon, February 19, 2024, which was monitored by Graphic Online, Mr Gamey, noted that the 24-hour economy initiative holds a great potential to turn the economic fortunes of the country around positively.

"To me, the 24-hour economy is the solution," he said, adding that the policy would ensure equity and social justice.

He, however, called for comprehensive policy on how the 24-hour economy would be implemented, urging both the present government and future governments to detail how they would implement the policy and also commit themselves to it.

Mr Gamey further indicated that the initiative would bring more employment opportunities in the country where people would have the chance to work for different organisations at different times, hence enabling them to improve their finances.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also contesting the 2024 presidential election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), first proposed the implementation of a 24-hour economy when voted for as president, during one of his recent tours in Accra.

The policy has since gained popularity in the political space in Ghana after Mr Mahama's pronouncement.