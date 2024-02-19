Previous article: Bawumia launches Tap and Go platform for the public transport sector

Mentally challenged person kills 4 people with machete; police respond with deadly gunshots

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 19 - 2024 , 15:22

A man believed to be mentally challenged has reportedly killed four persons with a machete at Banda-Nkwanta in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

In an attempt to disarm him after the killings, the police responded with gunshots which also killed the attacker.

The man, identified as Daganaa, is said to have gone on an attacking spree with a machete killing four people.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Graphic Online gathered that Daganaa tried to use a washroom in a nearby house and when he was denied entry, he stabbed one of the occupants from behind and fled the scene.

A source at the Bole District Police Command, who confirmed the incident to Graphic Online said it was the police who intervened to stop him from further attacks.

Before the police intervention, he had forcibly entered another room where two children were asleep and stabbed them.

Another man who was resting in his compound was not spared in the attacking spree.

Daganaa further launched a violent attack on two police officers who arrived at the scene, forcing them to respond with gunshots, killing him in the process.

The deceased have since been buried while the injured are receiving treatment at the Bole Government Hospital.