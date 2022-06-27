Ghana Post wins Best EMS Customer Care award

The Universal Postal Union in Switzerland has awarded Ghana Post as the World’s Best EMS Customer Care.
This is the second time Ghana Post is receiving the award.
The award recognises the best Call Centres of EMS Best Cooperative Members.
Commenting on the award, the Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Post, Kwaku Tabi Amponsah, said Ghana Post has over the years been committed to providing excellent service to its worldwide partners, customers and stakeholders.
“With the introduction of technology-enhanced services and customer-centred innovations, we shall continue to prioritise customer satisfaction as a significant growth index of Ghana Post. We are poised to achieve the high standards of serving our customers with excellence and give them value for money,” he added.
The winners were selected by the EMS Cooperative Board based on their performance in 2021.
Each year, the EMS Cooperative Customer Care Awards is held in Switzerland at a special award ceremony during the EMS Cooperative General Assembly by Universal Postal Union (UPU) International Bureau.
The EMS Cooperative is a body of the Universal Postal Union with more than 170 member countries who work together to provide EMS, the fastest cross-border postal product.
The EMS Cooperative promotes cooperation between its member posts to provide customers with a high-quality, competitive Express Mail Service (EMS) worldwide.