Winners of Junior Graphic essay competition receive prizes - 2024 Edition launched

Priscilla Asantewaa Obeng Feb - 05 - 2024 , 07:46

Winners of the 2023 Junior Graphic National Essay Competition (JGNEC) last Friday received their prizes at an awards ceremony held at the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) in Accra.

The Overall Winner, Griffith Nana Osafo Brako, of St Dominic Roman Catholic School, Akwatia, Eastern Region, received an all-expense paid trip to the US, a tablet, a cash prize of GH¢3,000 and a certificate.

Michelle Naa Ansaah Addy, a former student of Southbridge Montessori School, Accra, who placed second, received a tablet, a cash prize of GH¢1,500 and a certificate.

The third prize winner, Myron Sean Buertey Adjor, a former student of the Stanward School Limited, also took home a tablet, a cash prize of GH¢1,000 and a certificate.

Other winners

Other winners who received cash prizes of Gh¢500 and a certificate each were Chara Ewurama Nhyira Folson, Unique Child International School, Teshie, Accra; Boadi Ababio, Little Sparks Academy, Accra, and Mary Acquah Obeng, St Dominic R/C Basic School, Akwatia, Eastern Region.

The rest were Ethelda Eyram Kuadamah, Wesley International School, Eastern Region; Ayepah Abena Koomson, St Paul’s Methodist School, Tema, Accra; Alexander Dun-Buunaaim, St John the Evangelist Catholic School, Accra, and Prince Asare Duodu, St Dominic R/C Basic School, Akwatia, Eastern Region.

They would also have the privilege of meeting the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, later in the year.

Collaboration

The acting Managing Director (MD) of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), Franklin Sowa, said there were many schools, especially in deprived communities that were unable to access any reading materials and, therefore, called for partnership with the business community to purchase copies of the paper for them, saying “we will distribute to the beneficiary schools in your name”.

The award winners displaying their certificates

He expressed appreciation to all sponsors and called on potential sponsors to also come on board.

“We organise roadshows and the budget for it is huge.

Support us to do this investment in our children,” Mr Sowa, who is also the Marketing Director of the company, added.

He lauded the awardees for their outstanding performance in the contest, while encouraging more school children to participate in this year’s contest.

Commendation

The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Management Service, Stephen Kwaku Owusu, commended the Junior Graphic and major stakeholders for organising the contest.

He said the GES was committed to supporting stakeholders to ensure children acquired the right mindset, skills and competencies to thrive in the 21st century and contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

For his part, the Managing Director of FBN Bank, Mr Victor Yaw Asante, encouraged children to cultivate the habit of reading to broaden their horizon.

2024 contest

The 2024 JGNEC, which is aimed at improving the reading and writing skills of students and pupils across the country, was also launched.

This year’s competition is on the theme: “Impacting society with our imaginative abilities: Role of the child.”

The Editor, Junior Graphic, Hannah Acheampong Amoah, together with Messrs Sowa, Asante and Owusu, launched the 2024 edition of the competition.

Mrs Amoah announced that this year’s competition will be in two stages.

The first stage will be the preliminary level where students from all 16 regions in the country can participate by sending their entries to the paper.

Out of the entries, 50 best essays will be selected, from which the best 10 will be awarded prizes.

Additionally, she said questions and guidelines for the competition would soon be published in the paper.

“For the preliminary stage, students will be given three topics and asked to write on one.

There will be a general knowledge question, a question on the SDG Goals and the last one on climate change,” she indicated.

The event will be sponsored by the FBN Bank, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Office at the Jubilee House and Cowbell.

She congratulated all the winners on their efforts and expressed the hope that they would continue to write articles for publication in the paper and also study hard to achieve their dreams.

“I am happy that the boys are making a mark in the competition unlike the previous years where girls dominated.

“This year, there are five boys among the 10 winners, with a boy emerging as the overall winner.

Well done boys ,keep it up,” the Editor added.