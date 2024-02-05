Dr. Afriyie Akoto to speak on recent developments in agricultural policy in Ghana

Kweku Zurek Feb - 05 - 2024 , 08:31

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is set to be the 'Guest Speaker' at the 70th-anniversary celebration of the Faculty of Agriculture at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Ghanaian agriculture economist, known for his extensive experience in agriculture and related matters, will address the theme "Celebrating 70 Years of KNUST’s Global Impact on Agriculture" on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The invitation to speak was extended to him by the prestigious institution of higher learning.

Part of the invitation stated, "The 70th Anniversary Celebration is a momentous milestone in the history of the Faculty, and we believe your insights and expertise would add immense value to the celebration." It added, "Your contributions to the agricultural field and your achievements have impacted the country significantly, and we believe your presence and insights would greatly enhance the significance of this special occasion."

The week-long celebrations, scheduled from February 13, 2024, to February 17, 2024, will bring together alumni, students, faculty, staff, esteemed guests, and other stakeholders who have contributed to the success of the Faculty.

Dr. Akoto's appearance will mark the fifth in eleven months for delivering public lectures on agriculture and related matters. In March 2023, he delivered a lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), discussing "The Future of the Economy of Ghana," where he shared insights into building the agricultural sector as a foundation for financing the development of other sectors in the Ghanaian economy.

In the same month, the Zimbabwe-Ghana Business Forum hosted Dr. Akoto as the Guest of Honour, where he urged the two countries to scale up trade under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

On June 6, 2023, the former two-term Member of Parliament addressed Turkish Agribusiness industry leaders at the African Agriculture, Food and Industry Forum in Istanbul & Tekirdağ, Turkey, as the Special Guest of Honour, following an invitation from the African Investors Council (AIC).

Dr. Akoto, a Cambridge scholar with MSc. and PhD degrees, has over 18 years of experience in the UN systems. On July 23, 2023, he delivered a public lecture at the Mensah Sarbah Hall Biannual Alumni Celebrity Lecture, organized by the Mensah Sarbah Hall Alumni Association, focusing on "Exploiting Agricultural Diversification to Fund Economic Development in Ghana."