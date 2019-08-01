Pay assembly members stipend — Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has advocated that assembly members should be given stipend in recognition of their efforts to deepen decentralisation and local governance.
In the view of the former President, the role played by assembly members in the local governance structure, particularly in the area of ensuring accountability in the assemblies, was a serious one and should, therefore, not be completely regarded as voluntary service.
"Assembly members should be supported with some stipend. That stipend is not for them to go and solve problems but as recognition for their efforts.
Even though we expect them to exercise a good deal of sacrifice, their work is very serious and hectic and should, therefore, not be entirely taken as a voluntary service," he said.
Courtesy call
Mr Kufuor made the call when some assembly members from three sub-metros in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra last Tuesday.
The delegation, which included about 30 assembly members drawn from the Okaikoi South, Ablekuma South, and Ashiedu Keteke sub-metros, was led by the Presiding Member of the AMA, Mr Alfred Adjei.
The purpose of the visit, Mr Adjei said, was for the assembly members to recognise the enormous role played by Mr Kufuor in consolidating the country’s local governance system and tap into his rich experience on matters relating to local governance.
In line with this, the delegation presented a citation to the former President for his “pioneering role in the promotion of decentralisation and local governance in Ghana.”
Be accountable
Mr Kufuor entreated assembly members to regard their position as the direct representatives of the local people as a powerful one and be accountable to them by ensuring that they approved policies that would respond to their needs.
He urged them to regard themselves not only as representatives of the people but also problem solvers because “you live with the people and you understand their problems better than the parliamentarian who may only visit them periodically.”
Mr Kufuor further implored them to desist from seeking offers from the executives of the assemblies as such practices could compromise their authority to demand accountability.
“The idea of local governance is to ensure that the citizens who are the real sovereign authority of the land have a chance to participate in their governance.
When you compromise your authority, you equally compromise the sovereignty of the people.
The MMDCEs are your servants. You are leaders not because you’ve been trained to be administrators but because the people have chosen you to be the overseers of the technocrats.
So you should see yourselves as very powerful and demand accountability at all times, “he said.
Enormous contribution
For his part, Mr Adjei extolled the former president for his enormous contribution to the development of the country’s local governance system, even before he became president.
He welcomed Mr Kufuor’s advocacy that their efforts should be recognised with the payment of stipend to them, a call he described as very dear to every assembly member in the country.