Official results: Mahama secures 95.53 per cent endorsement to lead NDC to 2020

The certified results from the Electoral Commission indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama secured 95.23
per cent endorsement, to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as flagbearer to Election 2020 .
Coming second was Professor Joshua Alabi who had a total of 3404 votes representing 1.52
The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament,
Goosie Tanoh came fourth with a total of 2091 votes representing 0.93
Alhaji Nurudeen Alhassan is in the seventh position with 520 votes representing 0.23
The total valid votes were 224,184 whilst those rejected were 1337.
The total registered voters were 262,142.
