Mahama in a 'very comfortable lead' in NDC flagbearer race

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
Provisional results showing Mahama in the lead
Former President John Dramani Mahama is in a very comfortable lead in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race.

The provisional results show that out of 254 constituencies, he is leading with a total of 213,433 votes representing 95.24 per cent of total votes cast.

Coming second is Professor Joshua Alabi who has a total of 3399 votes representing 1.516 per cent.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin is following in the third position with a total of 2313 votes representing 1.032 per cent.

Goosie Tanoh is following in the fourth position with a total of 2038 votes representing 0.909 per cent.

Mr Ekwow Spio Garbrah is in the fifth position with 1457 votes representing 0.650 per cent as against 932 votes by Sylvester Mensah in the sixth position representing 0.415 percent.

Alhaji Nurudeen Alhassan is in the seventh position with 519 votes representing 0.231 per cent.

A total of about 260,000 delegates were assembled by the NDC for the flagbearer election.

