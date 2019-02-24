Mahama: I'm deeply touched by overwhelming endorsement

Former President John Dramani Mahama has indicated he is deeply touched by the overwhelming endorsement he has received from the grassroots of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
In a victory speech Sunday morning after he secured a 95.23
"Our party has spoken with one voice and I must say we are all winners," he said.
"I am deeply touched by the overwhelming endorsement I have received from the grassroots of our
The certified results from the Electoral Commission indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama secured 95.23
Coming second was Professor Joshua Alabi who had a total of 3,404 votes representing 1.52
The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament,
Goosie Tanoh came fourth with a total of 2,091 votes representing 0.93
Alhaji Nurudeen Alhassan was seventh with 520 votes representing 0.23
Notice to government
"Tonight I want to serve notice to
