Alabi loses home constituency Krowor to Mahama

Professor Joshua Alabi has lost his home constituency of Krowor in Greater Accra to John Mahama in the National Democratic Congress flagbearer race.
Out of the total 1390 votes cast in the constituency, Professor Alabi polled only 164 votes.
Klotey Korle
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Alban Bagbin - 3
Alhaji Nuredeen - 1
John Mahama - 1019
Sylvester Mensah - 2
Ekwow Spio - 5
Goosie Tanoh - 10
Prof Joshua Alabi - 9
Rejected 9
Kpone-Katamanso
Joshua Alabi - 10
Alban Bagbin - 3
John Mahama - 846
Sylvester Mensah - 3
Ekow Spio Garbrah - 2
Goosie Tanoh - 10
Nurudeen Idrissu - 1
Number of delegates: 1041
Total Votes - 881
Rejected - 8
Spoilt ballot - 1
Odododiodo
John Mahama - 1,405
Ekwow Spio Garbrah - 2
Goosie Tanoh - 13
Alban Bagbin - 4
Joshua Alabi - 16
Sylvester Mensah - 4
Alhaji Nurudeen - 2
Rejected 1
Nkwanta-North constituency
ASK Bagbin : 1
Alhaji Nureedin :1
John Mahama : 697
Sylvester Mensah: 4
Spio Garbrah: 3
Goosie Tanor :14
Joshua Alabi: 5
Rejected : 3
Total votes: 728
Total valid votes: 725
More to follow...