NDC headquarters votes massively for John Mahama as flagbearer

Former President John Dramani Mahama got a massive endorsement at the National Democratic Congress headquarters in Accra where a special voting
centre was created to enable national executives to vote .
About 57 were expected to vote but only 42 turned up.
His closest challenger was Sylvester Mensah who polled four (4) votes while Goosie Tanoh got two (2) votes.
Alban Bagbin and Professor Joshua Alabi recorded one vote each.
Alhaji Nurideen Mohammed and Ekwow Spio Garbrah got no votes at the NDC head office.
There was one rejected vote.
Special Voting Centre at NDC head office
Alban Bagbin - 1
Alhaji Nurideen Mohammed - 0
John Mahama - 33
Sylvester Mensah - 4
Ekwow Spio Garbrah - 0
Goosie Tanoh - 2
Prof Joshua Alabi - 1
Rejected - 1