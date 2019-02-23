NDC Primary: Sylvester Mensah concedes defeat to Mahama

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant Sylvester Adinam Mensah has conceded defeat to John Mahama in the party's flagbearer primary
.
Mr Mensah in an interview on Citi FM said it was evident that Mahama had won the slot, so he called him to concede after sending a text.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
"I think that there is a clear winner, 95% is more than significant and it is just proper to close shop, close ranks and move on. That is where we are now," he said.
More to follow...