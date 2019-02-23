fbpx

NDC Primary: Sylvester Mensah concedes defeat to Mahama

BY: Kweku Zurek
National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant Sylvester Adinam Mensah
National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant Sylvester Adinam Mensah has conceded defeat to John Mahama in the party's flagbearer primary.

The Electoral Commission is yet to officially declare the results but Mr Mahama has recorded 95% of the votes according to the provisional results released Saturday.

Mr Mensah in an interview on Citi FM said it was evident that Mahama had won the slot, so he called him to concede after sending a text.

"I think that there is a clear winner, 95% is more than significant and it is just proper to close shop, close ranks and move on. That is where we are now," he said.

More to follow...