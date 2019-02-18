National Security operatives wear masks to protect against mosquitoes – Commander

The Commander in charge of the National Security SWAT team, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samuel Kojo Azugu has explained that the national security has many uniforms they wear for various reasons including those they wear to protect themselves against mosquitoes and reptiles.
According to him, on occasions such as what happened during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, the civilian component of the National Security wear the official black shirt over a pair of jeans.
He explained, however, although he had not sanctioned the operatives on what to wear, they chose to wear the black shirt over the ginger brown trousers for the purpose of uniformity.
DSP Azugu who made this known on Monday at the public hearing of the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry in Accra revealed also that the operatives, whom he said were civilian operatives, wore the masks to protect their identity due to the nature of their job as informants.
He noted, however, that prior to moving to the election grounds, the operatives were not in mask and that he was yet to ascertain the purpose for which they wore the masks upon arriving at the election grounds.