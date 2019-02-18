fbpx

I said wow when I saw blood-stained shirt – National Security Commander

BY: Zadok K. Gyesi
DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu
The Commander in charge of the National Security SWAT team, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samuel Kojo Azugu says operatives of the national security during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election did not act professionally.

According to him, the operatives over reacted in the manner in which they handled some civilians during the shooting incident that occurred during the by-election.

"They did not handle them (civilians) in a professional manner," DSP Azugu told Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Accra.

He said when he saw a video in which a civilian's dress was stained with blood, he said "wow."

"When I saw the blood in that gentleman's t-shirt, I said wow."

 

