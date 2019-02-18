One shot dead in scuffle at NDC party office in Kumasi

One person has been confirmed dead following a shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party office at Amakom in the Ashanti Region.
The Police, who confirmed the death, gave the deceased's name only as Wasiru.
The shooting incident is said to have occurred during a meeting between the National Chairman, General Secretary, a Deputy General Secretary and the Regional Executive Committee.
One person who was also shot is said to be in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
According to eyewitnesses, the attackers, who are members of pro-NDC vigilante group, the Hawk, shot the deceased first in the thigh and as he was running towards the party's office, the shooter got closer and shot him three times in stomach.
But a statement issued and signed by the Regional Secretary of the party, Kwame Zu dismissed suggestions that the persons involved in the shooting were members of the party’s vigilante group, the Hawk.
According to him, the attackers who were on motorbikes who shot indiscriminately at persons who had gathered outside the party’s regional office and sped off.
He further called on the police to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.