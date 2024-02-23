J.B Danquah-Adu’s murder: Lawyer for ‘Sexy don don’ accuse investigators of shabby work

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 23 - 2024 , 05:54

Counsel for the man accused of the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, has said his client was not at the crime scene at the time of the offence.

Daniel Asiedu, a.k.a Sexy don don, has been charged for the murder of the late MP at his residence at Shiashie in Accra on February 9, 2016.

The case investigator, Assistant Commander of Police (ACP) Augustus Nkrumah, has given his evidence in chief and was under cross-examination from Asiedu’s lawyer, Yaw Dankwa, at the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

Counsel asked the prosecution witness when the body was taken from the crime scene and who certified the death of the deceased.

In his response ACP Nkrumah told the seven-member jury that he was not there when the body was taken from the crime scene.

“As the substantive investigator and as the recorder in this matter, I am not seeking what you saw but I am asking per your investigation and the document handed over to you, who certified the death of the deceased,” counsel further asked but the witness replied, “I can’t tell, all I know is that his body was identified because I wasn’t part of the team”.

It was based on this that counsel suggested to the witness that since he was unable to tell the jury when the body was taken from the crime scene, who certified the death of the MP, his investigation team did a “shabby” work.

Counsel added that if he had probed further, evidence would have suggested that Daniel Asiedu was nowhere to be found at the crime scene.

“I am putting it to you that you have failed the accused person and the people of Ghana to know the truth about the death of Mr Danquah-Adu.”

“You are in that chair to execute the accused person and not to help this court establish the truth about who killed the late MP,” Mr Dankwa added.

ACP Nkrumah disagreed with counsel and told the jury that there was ample evidence that Asiedu was at the crime scene.

Background

Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered at his residence at Shiashie in Accra on February 9, 2016.

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu has further been charged separately for murder.

The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It is the case of the prosecution that Asiedu and Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree, but Bosso changed his mind and went home.

The prosecution said Asiedu went to Shiashie to lay ambush at the MP’s house to rob him.

According to the prosecution, in the course of searching for the items to steal, Asiedu made some noise, which woke the MP up.

The prosecution said a struggle ensued between the two, leading to Asiedu stabbing the MP in the neck and chest, killing him in the process.