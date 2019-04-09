Investment forum to mark Otumfuo's anniversary

An investors forum, dubbed the World-Meets-In-Ghana, and Executive Dinner Ball is set to take place in Kumasi on May 3 and 4, 2019 as part of the official programme of the 20th anniversary celebration of the installation of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.
The Manhyia Palace, Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Aviation, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the UAE-Africa Mentoring Development Consortium (UAMDC) and some key media partners are collaborating to bring some top-notch international investors to Ghana to explore the vast investment opportunities in the country.
It is being organised on the theme: “Ghana, a promising investment destination in Africa."
A statement issued by the organisers, the E ON 3 Group, said it was using Otumfuo’s 20th anniversary celebration to create “a platform to share Ghana’s tremendous investment opportunities with investors”.
Sharing ideas
The E ON 3 Group is also seeking to create a platform of engagement among investors from around the world and the local business community, as well as project Ghana to investors as the most attractive investment destination in Africa.
The group further said it was seeking to highlight promising areas of the Ghanaian economy to the world and create networking opportunities among businesses, investors and government representatives.
According to the statement, the event had been divided into two parts — the Executive Dinner Ball, which takes place on May 3, 2019 at the Manhyia Palace at 7 p.m., and the Investment Forum the following day at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi, at 9 a.m.
Executive Dinner Ball
The Executive Dinner Ball is expected to attract about 750 participants, most of whom are accomplished investors and public officials.
“The occasion will be graced by high-ranking dignitaries, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President J.A. Kufuor, Ministers of State, high-profile public sector officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps and both local and foreign industrialists,” the release said.
It added that “the Executive Dinner Ball will be for high-profile personalities. It is meant for the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as well as an occasion for the government to present its vision of attracting investments into the country”.
The E ON 3 Group stressed that attendance to the event was strictly by invitation.
The investors’ forum
It continued that Professor Dr Ambassador Tal Edgars, a global multi-award winning, well-known business mogul, mentor, erudite speaker, senior diplomat and advisor to many Heads of State and presidents of Fortune 500 firms, is expected to be the Keynote Speaker at the Executive Dinner Ball.
He is Group Executive Chairman, GBSH Consult Worldwide, a multi-award winning strategic foresight and management consulting firm.
The release also disclosed that Prof. Napoleon Moses, the Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Alcorn State University in the United States, is expected to speak at the forum.
In addition to his consultancy, Prof. Moses served as a tenured faculty member and Dean of Applied Sciences, Provost, Vice Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer for universities in Louisiana, Mississippi and Chicago. His consulting also includes advocating for the concerns and interests of a select group of clients before Members of the U.S. Congress. Currently, he is the Chairman of Access Global Inc.
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah will make a presentation on investment opportunities in the region, and the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta will deliver an address on the topic: “Providing the Good Economic Governance and Macro-economic Framework to Underpin the Take-off of the Ghanaian Economy”.
President Akufo-Addo, the release stated, would cap it with a brief address on the topic: “Providing an Enabling Environment for Private Investment to Thrive: A Case of Ghana.”
Organisations and individuals who have contributed significantly to the cultural and socio-economic development of the country will be honoured at the Executive Dinner Ball, especially those impacting lives.
E ON 3 revealed that more than 20 embassies and high commissions, as well as top business entities had confirmed their participation in the event.