Ghana Navy receives catamaran boat

Joshua Bediako Koomson Nov - 20 - 2023 , 08:33

A Ghanaian–owned electromechanical engineering company, McHammah Engineering Company Ltd, has supported the Ghana Navy with a 20-foot catamaran boat to help strengthen its capabilities.

Featuring a multipurpose and highly adaptable design, the boat is to help the navy with patrols, search and rescue operations, as well as moving logistics to its Forward Operating Bases.

The boat was handed over to the Navy at the Ghana Navy Headquarters in Accra last Wednesday.

Critical role of the GAF

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McHammah Engineering Company Ltd, Dr Ebenezer Kakra Hammah, said the support was a result of how the company deeply recognised the critical role played by the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly the Ghana Navy, in safeguarding the marine interests and providing unwavering support to civil authorities.

He said the recent exemplary display of professionalism during the search and rescue operations, as well as the humanitarian relief efforts following the fallouts of the Akosombo and Kpong Dam's Spillage, served as a testament to the commitment of the force.

He said the Ghana Navy deserve the utmost respect, unwavering support and admiration for its bravery, devotion to duty and tireless endeavours.

“It is in this vein that McHammah Engineering takes this bold step to enhance that support by donating this 20-foot catamaran boat to strengthen the capabilities of the Ghana Navy,” Dr Hammah said.

Positive change

He was hopeful that by collaborating and forming partnerships, both institutions could instigate positive change and encourage the implementation of locally driven solutions for the betterment of the country.

“We sincerely hope that this contribution will foster deeper ties between the Ghana Navy and the business sector,” he added.

Featuring a multipurpose and highly adaptable design, he said the catamaran boat represented more than just a vessel.

“It stands as a symbol of our firm belief in the power of sustained relationships and collaborative ventures between the Navy and the commercial sector.

By working together, we can reinforce the safety and security of our marine boundaries, particularly our inland waterways, ultimately creating a safer environment for all,” Dr Hammah stated.

The donation

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, said the support would not only strengthen the bonds between the local community and the Armed Forces but also exemplify the spirit of collaboration and patriotism that defines the country.

In addition, he said it underscored the unwavering support and commitment of the local business community to the men in uniform.

“It serves as a tangible symbol of the profound respect and gratitude we hold for those who protect and defend our nation's values and freedom,” the CDS added.

He said the boat would be an important addition to the Navy's fleet for backwater operations.

“As you may all be aware, the Navy's Riverine Command is mandated with the safety and security of our riverine bodies.

Such a boat could help with patrols, search and rescue operations, as well as moving logistics to our Forward Operating Bases.

I urge the Navy to facilitate engagements with the Ghana Maritime Authority for such boats to be designed and built for ferrying of goods and passengers to reduce the canoe accidents on the Volta Lake,” the CDS stated.

Interconnectedness

Vice-Admiral Amoama said the donation was a reminder of the vital role the Navy played in safeguarding the country’s shores and protecting the interests of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

In addition, he said it was a reminder that the community, the local businesses, and the armed forces were all interconnected, and together they could overcome any obstacle.

He said the interconnectedness and interdependencies were clearly demonstrated during the flooding caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He used the opportunity to express his commendation to all the personnel involved in the relief efforts.

“Your dedication, selflessness, and sacrifice are truly appreciated. I want to assure you of the commitment of the Military High Command to abating the challenges and risks you continue to face with courage and fortitude,” the CDS stated.