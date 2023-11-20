Latex Foam supports UG Students Financial Aid Office

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 20 - 2023 , 08:37

Leading foam manufacturing company, Latex Foam, has donated GH¢20,000 as support to the University of Ghana's Students Financial Aid Office.

The donation aims to support financially constrained, yet academically outstanding students, to pursue their educational aspirations at the esteemed institution.

Notably, the act of benevolence marked another instance in a long-standing tradition of Latex Foam's annual support to the university.

At a brief ceremonial presentation, the Public Relations Officer of Latex Foam, Gifty E. Appiah, handed over the symbolic cheque to the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs of the university, Professor Gordon A. Awandare, last Tuesday.

Ms Appiah said the donation reaffirmed Latex Foam's commitment to foster education and empower the academic journey of deserving individuals.

She noted that Latex Foam's commitment to support education not only exemplified corporate social responsibility, but also served as an inspiration for other organisations to contribute meaningfully towards educational endeavours.

“We are here once again to honour our long-standing commitment to the Students Financial Aid Office to help our needy, brilliant students,” Ms Appiah stated, referencing a relationship that had existed for many years.

In addition, she said, “this is another year of fulfilling our commitment to this university, and we want to ensure that opportunities are given to needy, brilliant students so that they are not left out.”

Prof. Awandare expressed gratitude to Latex Foam for the gesture and acknowledged the significance of such contributions in enabling access to education for deserving students.

He highlighted the pivotal role played by corporate entities such as Latex Foam in empowering the academic dreams of bright minds within the University of Ghana community.

He said the impactful gesture by Latex Foam underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in creating a more inclusive and accessible educational landscape in the country.

Prof. Awandare further commended the company for its unwavering support to the university and prayed that the company would even double its contribution in the future to enable more deserving students to access the fund.

Present at the event were the Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the university, Dr Elizier Taiba Ameyaw-Buronyah; the Head of the Students Financial Aid Office, Selina Saaka, and the Senior Assistant Registrar, Office of the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Mawusi Kofi Glozah.