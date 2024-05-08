FirstBank Ghana, Sarkodie partner to deliver value to communities

Daily Graphic May - 08 - 2024 , 09:45

Ghana’s leading entertainer, songwriter and entrepreneur, and also one of Africa’s best creative artistes, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, and FirstBank Ghana, formerly FBNBank Ghana, have announced a distinctive partnership which will see the two brands work together to deliver a unique citizenship agenda which focuses largely on the youth, education, health and entrepreneurship.

The two brands, FirstBank Ghana and Sarkodie, having found common ground in activities which they already undertake under the umbrellas of the FirstBank Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) Agenda and The Sarkodie Foundation respectively, are aiming to deliver greater impact in the focus areas through this partnership.

For FirstBank Ghana, the larger agenda is to deliver increasing value to their stakeholders in line with the Bank’s CR&S pillars which are Sustainable Finance & Investment, People Empowerment, Community Support and Environmental Sustainability. For Sarkodie, the objective remains empowerment through health, creative arts and entrepreneurship with youth as a key demographic group.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for FirstBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante, said, “Sarkodie is a hugely respected personality and brand across our global footprints who with his foundation provides the right vehicle to move our engagement with our stakeholders on the CR&S agenda to another level.

As our Values Partner, Sarkodie will support the bank on the new phase of its journey as FirstBank Ghana to deepen our engagement and deliver greater impact for the people we put first at every given opportunity”.

Speaking to his role as “FirstBank Ghana Values Partner”, Sarkodie said “over the years, my foundation and I have focused on bringing hope to people through entertainment, entrepreneurship and several other ways that have been open to us.

“Through this we have contributed uniquely to the younger generation ensuring that they have a better future. As we work with FirstBank Ghana, at this point of their evolution, to widen our reach and to impact a lot more people than we have ever done, we are convinced that we could not have had a better partner to build the much-needed enduring relationship.

Each of us has achieved unique firsts in great ways and we believe that should set the tone for what we can achieve together in the lives of the people in our communities,” he added.

Over the coming months, FirstBank and Sarkodie will be rolling out aspects of the engagement under this partnership under the name “The First Initiative”.

About Sarkodie

Sarkodie, born as Michael Owusu Addo, is a top notch multi award winning Ghanaian rap artiste and entrepreneur with five off the roof albums to his credit. As a trend setting and inventive rapper, described sometimes as a multifaceted rapper, Sarkodie began his instrumental career as an underground rapper who through years of hard work and mastering has solidified his place in rap music not just in Ghana but the world at large.

Sarkodie’s personal story of resilience and dedication has inspired the creation of The Sarkodie Foundation which he runs and is dedicated to transforming the lives of underprivileged youth.

With an agenda which is driven with the aim of contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Sarkodie Foundation delivers initiatives like “Brighter Day – Integrated Child Welfare & Education Programme”, “the Sarkodie Creative Arts for impact fund”, “the Art of Hustle Entrepreneurship & Skill Development” and “This is Tema”.

About FirstBank Ghana

FirstBank has, in its 28 years of operating in Ghana, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the customers.

FirstBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group, which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 130 years of operation. FirstBank Ghana has 24 branches and three agencies across the country, with close to 700 staff. FirstBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.