Embrace peer review of works - GhIE President charges engineers

Emmanuel Bonney Feb - 24 - 2024 , 12:17

The President of Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Kwabena Bempong, has urged engineers in the country to embrace peer review of their works.

He said engineers must associate with other senior engineers in their area of specialisation who were ahead of them or peers, to review their designs and works.

That, he explained, was because peer review was very important and helped to improve the quality and safety of engineering designs and products.

Furthermore, he said it reduced the risk of failure thereby increasing the safety of their work.

Induction

Mr Bempong said this at the 41st induction ceremony last Thursday at the Engineers Centre in Accra.

At the event, the Chairman of the Membership Committee of GhIE, Dr Patrick Amoah Bekoe, presented 277 inductees, comprising 258 candidates from the various professional engineering occupational groups, three candidates from the professional engineering technologists group and 16 candidates who participated in the confirmation hearing.

Mr Bempong added that in the engineering profession, “you can do all things, however, remember that there are limits to your practice. If you are a civil engineer, stay in your lane, if you are electrical engineer, do same; you can’t be stamping drawings anyhow, or behave unethically in the engineering profession”.

“We all have our expertise and we work within our defined spaces so avoid over extending yourselves into areas you do not have the necessary training or experience,” he further advised.

Mr Bempong said the constitution of GhIE in line with the Engineering Council law 2011, ACT 819, makes provision for four main occupational groups, namely professional engineers; professional engineering technologists; engineering technicians and engineering craftsmen.

Constitution

He added that the institution was organised under four main technical divisions, which were: Civil Technical Division; Mechanical/Agriculture Technical Division; Chemical/Mining Technical Division and Electrical/Electronic Technical Division.

“For today’s induction, all the inductees belong to the professional engineers and professional engineering technologist occupational groups,” Dr Bekoe explained.

Providing a word of advice to the newly inducted engineers, a past president of GhIE and Chairman of the Engineering Council of Ghana, Dr Kwame Boakye, urged the new Engineers to adhere to ethical standards, be active in the activities and programmes of GhIE and continuously update their knowledge through Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes organised by the institution.

He noted that engineering was increasingly a team activity where multiple disciplines were required to come together to fashion out a solution that was sustainable.

Platform

In his closing remarks, the Executive Director of GhIE, David Kwatia Nyante, told the newly inducted engineers that their membership of an institution such as the GhIE provided a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the cultivation of a sense of professional identity.

It serves as a unifying force, binding together individuals with a shared commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics, integrity and excellence.

Mr Nyante urged the new engineers to recognise the synergy between being licensed to practice and being a member of the GhIE.

He reminded them that their professional growth would not only be measured by technical prowess but also by their active engagement in the professional community.

Mr Bempong later led the new engineers and technologists to swear the Engineering Practitioners Oath.