EPA seeking World Bank support for victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage

Daniel Kenu Feb - 24 - 2024 , 12:50

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has initiated efforts to secure World Bank funding for victims affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

The move is being led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Henry Kokofu.

Former Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, informed Parliament that the CEO is working to secure funds to rehabilitate and support those affected.

If successful, the funds will aid in the resettlement of victims and provide capital for businesses that have suffered losses due to the spillage.

"The EPA, under Kokofu's leadership, is working diligently to submit our documentation on the extent of the losses and damages to the World Bank. Discussions on the necessary rules and regulations for disbursement are ongoing. We are confident that we meet the criteria," Mr. Afriyie informed Parliament.

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose constituents were severely affected, has accused the government of neglect.

Residents of Mepe, for example, are still residing in tents and awaiting resettlement and compensation.

The MP, along with former President John Dramani Mahama, recently commissioned projects to resettle affected constituents and published the names of donors for the projects.

Parliament is currently reviewing the Environmental Protection Bill, aimed at addressing environmental challenges and enhancing the Environmental Protection Authority's capacity to address emerging environmental issues.