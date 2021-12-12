Dawn to dusk: Women in palm kernel oil production

Palm kernel oil extraction, an activity at Ada-Magazine near Koforidua in the Eastern Region, has become a source of livelihood for many women in the area in recent times even in the face of numerous challenges.
Inadequate investment funds, lack of modern production machines and a dwindling raw material base and difficulty in getting clean water are some of the problems facing the women who toil dawn to dusk to achieve full benefits from the business.
These women work on their individual production line, combining manpower and mechanical processes.
For most of them, including Madam Salomey Musah, the palm kernel oil business is all they know since it was handed down to them by their mothers.
“I have been doing the palm kernel oil business for more than 30 years,” she told the Daily Graphic and added that the business had helped her a lot to take care of her children.
Madam Musah appealed to the government to give them financial support to enable them to sustain the business.