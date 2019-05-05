20-Acre marijuana farm discovered in Akrokosoa Forest

A joint taskforce on illegal farming at Juaboso in the Western-North Region has uncovered 20 acres of marijuana in the Akrokosoa Forest.
The taskforce, comprising of the Forestry Commission, the Military and Police, says they will set fire to the farm.
According to the Deputy Forestry Manager of the area, Mr Yaw Obeng Asante, the marijuana farm was discovered by a forestry guard.
He said upon arrival at the farm, the culprit who had already harvested some of the plant, had absconded.
He, therefore, sounded a word of caution to those engaged in illegal farming in the forest that the law would deal decisively with such persons.
Mr Asante also noted that the Commission is instituting measures to ensure that such illegal farmers do not destroy the forest.