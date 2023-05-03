Gexel Properties unveil "The Diamonds" residence

Kweku Zurek May - 03 - 2023 , 04:45

Real estate company, Gexel Properties, has added to its portfolio of affordable housing in the heart of Accra with the ‘The Diamonds’ residence.

The Diamonds is a residential facility located within the borders of North-Legon, one kilometre from Atomic Melcom, and comprises of plush two and three-bedroom townhomes with ancillary facilities.

The gated community has self-dependent townhomes and a 24-four surveillance system backed with an all-year-round security service.

The environmentally friendly plush ‘The Diamonds’ residence is also fitted with a fully functional back up solar system which automatically kicks in during power outages. It also has a swimming pool, store rooms, and enough space to host a number of friends and family with no worry over where to park and the safety of their cars’ content.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony to open the residence, the General Manager of Gexel Properties, Berchie Acheamfour Junior said: “The Diamonds is the best place to own a home and I tell you without a shred of doubt that this community is what you and your family should reside in. As I always say, you don’t just buy a home from Gexel Properties but you purchase a loving community where everyone looks out for one another. As low as $110,000 and $140,000, some of the lowest prices in the country, one can own a standard two or three bedroom townhome respectively and a premium 3 bedroom home for $150,000. Don’t shy away from us if you have a plan for any house you desire, we will help you realize that dream home.”

He added that Gexel Properties seeks to provide affordable homes by forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with the Government, especially taking into consideration the low and median income earners.