Forming a company to manage DTT violates constitution - NMC

The National Media Commission (NMC) has called on the Ministry of Communications to review the draft document that proposes the formation of a company to manage Ghana's digital terrestrial television (DTT) platform.
According to the Commission, the document, if allowed to stand as it is, would violate Article 168 of the 1992 constitution which vests the appointment of the Boards and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state-owned media in the NMC in consultation with the President.
At a media briefing in Accra on Tuesday, the Chairman of the NMC, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, said allowing the yet-to-be formed Central Digital Transformation Company Limited (CDTL) to manage DTT platform, 'is a wrong move and a violation of the constitution".
More to follow...