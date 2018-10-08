Five die in accident at Asakae

Five persons, including two children, perished in a gory road accident at Asakae Junction in the Effia-Kwesimintsim District in the Western Region when a tipper truck swept aside a taxi that had veered onto its way.
The deceased, including the driver, who are yet to be identified, were in the taxi cab with registration number WR 4957-12. A sixth passenger is, however, recuperating at the hospital.
Briefing
According to the Western Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Chief Superintendent Mr Richard Appiah, the accident occurred last Saturday.
He said preliminary investigations had established that on reaching a section of the road at Asakae junction which is linked to a newly constructed highway, the taxi driver refused to stop and veered onto the oncoming truck’s path.
As a result, the driver of the tipper truck, with registration number GE 8305-Z, Nana Kwame Addison, who was driving from Aboadze in the Shama District towards Elubo in the Jomoro District, rammed into the taxi, sweeping it off the road in the process.
Mr Appiah said passengers in the taxi cab, including the driver, got trapped in the wreck. They were later pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby health facility.
The sixth passenger is, however, on admission at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and responding to treatment.
The driver of the tipper truck is currently in police custody assisting in investigations.