Fine citizens caught dumping refuse into gutters - Assembly member urges after cleanup

The Assembly Member for Kru-Town in the Central Region, Mr Stephen Doffoe Forson, has urged city authorities not to hesitate to fine citizens caught dumping refuse into gutters and drains.
While admitting that the fight against insanitary conditions in the region was an arduous task, he stated that authorities in the region would employ all reasonable means to bring perpetrators to book.
Mr Forson was speaking to the press after a three-hour cleanup organised in the Cape Coast municipality by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited last Tuesday to climax a national sanitation campaign.
Commending the initiators of the exercise, he also appealed to stakeholders to ensure the provision of tools to enable them to undertake regular cleanups as they had limited tools to do so.
The cleanup formed part of a National Sanitation Campaign championed by the GCGL and Zoomlion to complement the government’s efforts at addressing sanitation challenges in Ghana.
It involved personnel of the Ghana Police Service, assembly members, youth groups and workers of Zoomlion.
They desilted gutters and weeded along the roads from the castle area through to the Emintsimadze Palace to the office of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department office area, as well as around the oasis beach.
Million bins
The Central Regional Public Jobs Manager of Zoomlion coastal waste, Mr Robert Kingsley Ayemin, in his remarks indicated that Zoomlion was on course with the distribution of one million waste bins to households and businesses in all cities and communities across the country and efforts were in place to begin distribution in the Central Region.
He encouraged households to register for the dustbins to ensure proper waste management in the region.
Mr Ayemin also noted that negative sanitary practices and attitudes continued to retard efforts to ensure a clean environment in the region.
He cautioned the public against dumping ash waste into the bins to ensure that they last long.
The Assembly Member for the Ntsin Electoral Area, Mr Penniel Aidoo, advised the constituents to work to support and sustain the efforts to keep Cape Coast clean.
He said the campaign was a very beneficial one that should be sustained to help reduce diseases and promote health and wealth for the people. #GraphicCleanGH