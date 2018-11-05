Entrance Varsity matriculates 1st batch of Doctor of Pharmacy students

Over 40 students who are also the first batch of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) students were matriculated into the Entrance University College of Health Sciences (EUCHS) in Accra last Friday.
At the college’s maiden matriculation ceremony, the facility was also inaugurated to provide students with knowledge and skills that will meet international standards in the pharmaceutical industry.
After six years of study, the pharmacists will be honoured with certificates from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to which the college is affiliated.
Chancellor
Speaking at the ceremony, which also marked his birthday, the Chancellor of the Entrance University College, Mr Samuel Amo Tobbin, thanked God for his success, saying: “By His great mercies, He picked me in my weak and insignificant state and has transformed me to do great things to His glory.”
Despite his numerous companies and contributions in the health sector, he said the Holy Spirit continued to reveal ideas to him, which led to the dreaming and envisioning of the development of quality pharmaceutical products in the sub-region.
There was also the establishment of a modern university to educate and equip young people with the requisite knowledge, skills and capability of advancing pharmaceutical industries in the sub-region and specifically feeding into the Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Centre, a subsidiary of the Tobinco Group.
International training
Mr Tobbin, who is also the Founder of the Entrance University College, made it known that currently the Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Centre had operations in 12 countries in the sub-region.
Based on that, he said, students from the Entrance University College would have the opportunity to acquire international training and experience in various areas of pharmaceutical business.
“This university college will provide access to tertiary education and support the overall national educational agenda.
The Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Centre has been a training ground for pharmacists and pharmacy students from the major universities for some time now and will continue in the same capacity of professional development of our students,” he said.
For the foundation students of the college, Mr Tobbin urged them to adopt positive core values, including integrity, hard work, stewardship, punctuality, commitment and respect for all people, in order to excel.
Deputy Health Minister
The Deputy Minister of Health, Mr Kinsly Aboagye Gyedu, commended the Tobinco Group for its contribution to the health sector and providing opportunities for the youth to be trained in such a state-of-the-art facility to augment the effort of the government.
He underscored the need for more health professionals to be trained in order to serve in health facilities, especially when the government intended to build more health facilities across the country.
According to Mr Gyedu, over the past two years the government had delivered seven district hospitals and five polyclinics in the Greater Accra Region and over 1,600 CHPS compounds across the country.
He said there had also been major upgrade, rehabilitation and retooling of major facilities, including the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre.
For his part, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and Rector of the Ghana College of Pharmacists, Mr Ben Botwe, assured the college of the support of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and the pharmacy fraternity in Ghana.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana