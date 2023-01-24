Education Ministry opens portal for STEM SHSs selection

The Ministry of Education says it has opened the portal for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates to select Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High Schools for the their placement this year.
The portal, it said, “gives access to the list of new STEM SHSs included in the 2023 school selection and placement process”.
Information
“It also provides information on available STEM programmes and their career pathways.
It gives further details of existing SHSs that would be offering STEM programmes during the 2023 academic year,” a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng said.
It also said students with an interest in pursuing strictly STEM programmes were encouraged to visit www.stem-ssp.com to select their preferred schools and corresponding programmes.
It said again that it was important to note that choices made using the portal would take precedence over initial selections.
BECE results Wednesday
Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council has said barring any last minute changes it would release the results of the 2022 BECE for school and private candidates tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Parents have, over the past couple of months, been anxious over the release of the results.