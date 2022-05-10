E-Mobility Policy in the offing

A policy to guide the deployment and scale-up in the production of Electric Vehicles in the country is currently being developed by the Ministry of Transport.
The E-Mobility Policy when completed is expected to guide Ghana's quest to have a sustainable and environmentally conscious transport system as well as guard against the debilitating impact of climate change.
This was made known by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in an address read on his behalf at the opening ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) - Africa Forum 2022 held yesterday (Tuesday, May 10, 2022) in Accra.
He said the Ministry was also working to introduce the first-ever battery-powered electric buses for public transportation.
"Africa suffers directly from the debilitating impact of climate change amidst rising temperatures, rainfall patterns, and desertification among others. It is for this reason that we must commit ourselves to the promotion of a sustainable and environmentally responsive transport system," he said in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Hassan Tampuli.
"We are currently developing an E-Mobility Policy to guide the deployment and Scale-up of Electric Vehicles in the country. We are also working assiduously to introduce the first-ever battery-powered electric buses for public transportation".
Optimizing AfCFTA gains
He was also hopeful that investments being made by the government to develop infrastructure projects and increase traffic flow on all transport modes will optimize the gains the country will make under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
"In terms of infrastructure, we have embarked on massive infrastructural development to improve all our seaports and airports as well as railway connectivity," he said.
"Currently, two of our regional domestic airports in Kumasi in the middle belt and Tamale in the northern belt of Ghana are being upgraded into international status. We have also set out to establish a National Airline with a Private Strategic Partner to support our vision of positioning Ghana as an aviation hub of West Africa and Beyond".
Forum
The President of CILT Ghana, Mark Affum Amoamah said the three-day forum was one of the major events designed to propagate the ideals of the supply chain, logistics and transport profession at national and continental levels.
He said the forum was also aimed at re-positioning the Institute to produce seasoned professionals, serve as an authoritative voice and reference point on matters relating to Logistics and Transport on the African continent.
Mr Amoamah said the forum themed: "Sustainable Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA): The Role of Logistics, Transport and Industry" would also provide the opportunity for members to network and share experiences of the implementation of the agreement so far.
He was also hopeful that the forum would create awareness of the AfCFTA at the level of academia and industry on the benefits and the role of transport and Logistics.
Congratulations
On his part, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa congratulated the CILT for their dedication to improving transport efficiency, enhancing transport integration and encouraging talent development in the transport industry.
He also reiterated that the government was implementing a number of measures to boost and facilitate trade within and beyond the country's borders.
Mr Krapa said the measures included the creation of a Single Window regime for ease of clearing goods from the ports with the Integrated Customs Management System; the creation of a National Trade Facilitation Committee to ensure effective and efficient cross border trade as well as the development of the Akosombo – Mpakadan Rail Line and the Boankra In-Land Port.