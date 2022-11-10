Dr Letsa woos investors to Volta Region

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has urged investors to take advantage of the many business and tourism opportunities that abound in the region to invest in the area.
He mentioned some of the tourist attractions as the Amedzofe Canopy Walk, the Adaklu Mountain, Mount Gemi, the Liati Snake Farm, the Wli Falls and a number of beaches.
“Anyone who visits the region will experience Ghana because there is nothing about the country that you will not find in the region,” he said.
Dr Letsa was speaking when the region took its turn at the Ministry of Information meet-the-press series in Accra yesterday.
The minister mentioned health and infrastructure development as some of the sectors that were receiving massive support in the region.
For instance, he said, work was progressing on the Agenda 111 Hospital project in eight districts in the region — the Anloga District Hospital at Agortoe, the Afadzato South District Hospital, the Adaklu District Hospital, the Akatsi South District Hospital, the Ho West District Hospital, the Agortime Ziope Hospital and the Akatsi North District Hospital.
Others, he said, were the construction of a maternity ward at the Gbefi CHPS Compound, a community health centre at Torkor and a maternity ward at Penyi.
“The purpose of these projects is to ensure that citizens have access to quality healthcare services for accelerated growth,” he said.
On roads, Dr Letsa said all 18 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the region were receiving their fare share of development, adding that 79 per cent of the Eastern Corridor Asikuma Junction-Gushegu road was in good condition, while the Asikuma Junction-Jasikan road was about 64 per cent complete.
He mentioned other road works which had been completed to include Klefe town roads; the 9.70km bitumen surfacing of the Liate Agbonyira-Fodome Ahor feeder road, the 70m steel bridge on the Galosota-Bomingo feeder road and the Akosombo-Juapong railway line.
Also completed, he said, were phase one of the Torgorme irrigation project, which he said would create 12,000 jobs for the youth; the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, from which 157,095 people had benefitted as of 2020, and a Caltech Ethanol factory project which, in collaboration with Kasapreko Company Limited, was producing ethanol from cassava at Hodzo.
“Caltech has a workforce of 300, excluding about 220 outgrowers, with a potential to provide over 600 jobs. Caltech Ventures aims to have 60 per cent of the cassava from its nuclear farm,” he added.
Water and sanitation
On water and sanitation, Dr Letsa said the Keta water supply project, which was ongoing, would serve some 422,000 consumers, adding that 18 water systems that were being constructed under a Spanish debt swap project to serve 35 communities were at various levels of completion, with nine already completed and in use.
According to the minister, the free senior high school programme had also led to an increase in school enrolment across the region and improvement in school infrastructure, which could lead to the elimination of the double-track system in the area.
He further mentioned the construction of an administrative block for the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and the School of Nursing and Midwifery in Ho.
Dr Letsa also said trade fairs that had been organised in the region in recent times had led to collaborations between local firms and investment partners for improved incomes.
On the perennial tidal wave disaster in the region, he said his outfit had identified higher grounds where it could resettle victims, while efforts were being made to address the situation.