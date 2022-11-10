Amanful community provided with mechanised borehole

Residents of Amanful, a suburb of Takoradi in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, have been provided with a potable water system as an alternative source of water for the community.
The area and other parts of the metropolis, even though covered by the supply lines of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), experience erratic water supply due to the challenges faced by the water company.
In view of that some residents for sometime now invade the premises of companies operating in the area to share in their water reservoirs, to enable them to carry out daily domestic chores.
Host communities
Seaweld Engineering, an indigenous oil and gas service company, has, therefore, intervened to provide Amanful, one of its host communities, a mechanised borehole to access water at all times, especially when the conventional water system is off.
At the handover ceremony, Alexander Mangortey, Operations Manager, Seaweld Engineering, said through its interactions with the community, the company realised that water remained the immediate need of the people.
“We as a company associate ourselves with the saying that water is life and decided to finance drilling and completion of a water system for the people as part of our social investment programme required by the oil industry regulator, the Petroleum Commission,” he said.
Mr Mangotey said to make things easier, the borehole company has mounted a tank for water storage and fixed four taps to help serve the community faster and to avoid long queues.
“To us, it is important to create and share by giving back to our host. We are sure the water system will be beneficial to thousands in the community,” he stated.