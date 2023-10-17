Credit Unions to create awareness on empowering members towards financial independence

Peter Sarbah Oct - 17 - 2023 , 17:02

The Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA) Limited seeks to create awareness of how the union is empowering its members economically towards financial independence while impacting their communities in Ghana as it marks its 55th Anniversary celebration.

His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana will join the Association as the Special Guest of Honour to mark the 55th Anniversary which is to be held on the 21st of October 2023 in Koforidua under the theme; “Savings Mobilization: A Transformational Agenda for Ghana."

The Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA) Limited, is the umbrella body of credit unions in Ghana and will celebrate 55 years of its existence and also celebrate the global credit union movement day as it also marks its 75th ICU Day this year.

In view of these commemorations, the general public is entreated to join the Association on the 21st of October 2023 at the ICGC – Jesus Temple, Koforidua, to celebrate together in recognition of how Credit Unions in Ghana have appreciably enhanced the financial wellbeing of their members and to join the world to observe the 75th International Credit Unions Day (ICU).

Other distinguished guests scheduled to grace the occasion include: Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of Bank of Ghana, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, and Nana Kweku Boateng III, Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area.

The event is also to be attended by Mr. George Ombado, Executive Director of African Confederation of Cooperatives Savings and Credit Association (ACCOSCA) and other development partners.



The Credit Union Movement in Africa began in 1955 when Rev. Father John McNulty introduced the idea and formed the first Credit Union in Jirapa. In 1968, a National Association was conceived and was affiliated with the African Confederation of Co-operative Savings and Credit Association and the World Council of Credit Unions.

Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA) Limited supervises Credit Unions by promoting, educating, organizing, and supporting the Credit Union Movement nationally and internationally.

As part of the activities outlined, was the launches of the 55th Anniversary at the just ended Credit Union Innovation Forum which took place at the Credit Union's Training Center (CUTRAC).

The Board of Directors, Management and staff of CUA thereby call on its members to reserve the day to soberly reflect and take stock of the Credit Union Movement in Ghana, and at the same time join the world to observe the 75th commemoration of International Credit Union’s Day.

"Please, join CUA in celebrating the 55th anniversary of Credit Unions in Ghana as we create more awareness of how credit unions are empowering their members economically towards financial independence and impacting communities in Ghana”.