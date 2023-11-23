Court stops Dormaahene from attending Berekumhene’s funeral to prevent clashes

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, could not carry out his decision to attend the burial rites of the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, at Berekum in the Bono Region today.

This was after the Sunyani High Court, on Wednesday (Nov 22), restrained him from attending the funeral today (Thursday, Nov 23) since it could lead to the breach of the peace.

The court order followed an application brought before the court by a member of the Berekum Traditional Council, Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II.

The Dormaahene decided to attend the burial rites on Thursday, the same day the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was also attending the event.

Nananom in Berekum saw the position of the Dormaahene as something that could lead to the breach of the peace of the area, and therefore sought legal action to prevent him from attending.

From the funeral arrangements released by the Berekum Traditional council, the Dormaahene and Members of the Bono Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, of which he is the President were to attend the burial rites on Wednesday November 22 while the Asantehene, who is the overlord of Berekum, was to attend the burial on Thursday November 23.

Traditionally, Otumfuo is the last person to attend the burial of a Berekumhene since the Berekumhene owes allegiance to the Golden Stool - Asanteman.

But, to the surprise of the Berekum Traditional Council, the Dormaahene rather decided to attend the funeral the same time the Otumfuo would be attending, compelling the Berekum Traditional Council to seek legal means to stop him, and also prevent potential clashes, in view of recent developments between the Dormaahene and Asantehene.

The court requested the Ghana Police Service to assist the Berekum Traditional Council to carry out the injunction order to maintain peace within Berekum.

The legal action was aimed at forestalling any potential disorder arising from the presence of the Asantehene and the Dormaahene, considering the recent posture and public utterances of the Dormaahene against the Asantehene on why Dormaa cannot be part of Asanteman.

The court has ordered the Ghana Police Service to enforce the injunction, underscoring the importance of maintaining peace in Berekum and its environs.

Meanwhile, more than 20 VIP buses filled to capacity left the Manhyia Palace for the final funeral rites on Thursday.

Graphic Online understands that the Berekum area is filled to capacity with people paying their last respects to the late Omanhene.

