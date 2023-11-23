Ghana Impact Project Donates to Orthopedic Training Centre

GraphicOnline Nov - 23 - 2023 , 15:25

The Ghana Impact Project, a non-governmental organization led by President Mr. Kobby Okun, has presented a cheque of $10,000 along with assorted items to the Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) in Nsawam.

This marks the third consecutive year of Ghana Impact Project's support for OTC, with the organization being established in 2021.

The Headmistress of OTC, Louisa Enyoonam, expressed gratitude to Mr. Kobby Okum of Impact Ghana Project for the generous support.

She utilized the opportunity to make a plea, urging not only Ghana but the entirety of Africa to ensure that persons with disabilities "also feel part of the world at large." Emphasizing that disability can befall anyone at any time, she called for recognition and non-discrimination from leaders.

Rev. Sister Elizabeth Abena Panyin Newman, the Director of OTC, discussed various causes of disabilities, distinguishing between natural occurrences and preventable causes like accidents and health conditions such as diabetes leading to amputation. She commended Impact Ghana Project for their charitable efforts and encouraged their continued philanthropy.

Mr. Kobby Kun, President of Impact Ghana Project, shared the origin of his commitment to aiding physically challenged individuals, tracing it back to when he was 11 years old.

Reflecting on the crucial moments during the pandemic in 2021, he expressed how it provided an opportunity to materialize his long-standing desire. Partnering with friends, he initiated the Ghana Impact Project, a charity based in Virginia, USA.