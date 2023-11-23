British High Commission marks King Charles III 75th birthday

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 23 - 2023 , 12:16

The British High Commission in Ghana on Wednesday night commemorated the 75th birthday of His Royal Majesty King Charles III with a climate sustainability-themed party.

It was the King’s official birthday; the first since he took the throne in May this year.

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson and husband, Nick Thompson hosted over 800 guests in honour of the 75th birthday.

Invited guests included Ghana's Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, government officials, political party leaders, chiefs, members of diplomatic missions, British-Ghanaian diaspora, colleagues and friends.

The celebration highlighted His Majesty The King’s commitment and advocacy on biodiversity and the environment.

It showcased the strong UK-Ghana partnership and interventions made to tackle some of the pressing issues of climate change.

There was also an exhibition to highlight innovative solutions by companies to address the climate sustainability gaps. This partnership was rooted in the shared values and a common vision for a sustainable future, reaffirms the dedication of both nations to tackle the global crisis together.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson

“Young people, climate and biodiversity are some of the issues His Majesty King Charles III has championed for decades. His passion and commitment are as strong as ever,” the High Commissioner said.

