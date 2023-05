Building collapses at Adenta West

Graphic.com.gh May - 01 - 2023 , 18:40

A building project still under construction on Monday afternoon collapsed at Adenta West in Greater Accra with one person reportedly trapped under the rubble.

A rescue team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded in an attempt to rescue the trapped person.

One excavator is at the site trying to remove the rubble to rescue the trapped person.

more to follow...